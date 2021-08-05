Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.69

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$36.69 and last traded at C$36.69, with a volume of 234524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJR.B. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.50 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 5th. Cormark raised Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.07. The stock has a market cap of C$17.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 66.65%.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

