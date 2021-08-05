SHIBA INU (SHIB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $208.19 Million

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and approximately $208.19 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00048342 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00102524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00147047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,927.79 or 1.00029744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.67 or 0.00864176 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002652 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

