Shield Protocol Trading Down 1.1% This Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.86 or 0.00014337 BTC on popular exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $501,544.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00046806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00100579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00139477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,318.68 or 1.01040582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.26 or 0.00829633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

