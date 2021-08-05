Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $689.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift Technologies news, insider George Arison purchased 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.