Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP opened at $1,555.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,428.83. The firm has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

