Short Interest in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Grows By 18.0%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in A10 Networks by 7.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in A10 Networks by 4.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $1,310,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

ATEN stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.06. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. As a group, analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

