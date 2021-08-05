Short Interest in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Drops By 13.1%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,354.72 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,465.32.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 54.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 39.8% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Amazon.com by 22.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 12,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.