Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Decreases By 13.3%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 5,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 527,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 247,402 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 715.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,886 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 969.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 508,830 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.81. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

