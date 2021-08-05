Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Drops By 12.2%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,400 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 855,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $245.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $135,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

