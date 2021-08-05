Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Grows By 18.6%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,142,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $614,841.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,917.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 264,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enstar Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 624,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.