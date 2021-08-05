SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $42.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.19% from the stock’s current price.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $830.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.43. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 5,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $164,598.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,479 shares of company stock worth $4,818,807. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 37,414 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 644,712 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.