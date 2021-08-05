SIBCoin (SIB) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $515,421.55 and $338.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,799.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,727.12 or 0.06852187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.49 or 0.01378137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.00359581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00130004 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.94 or 0.00615437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00352620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00296954 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,330,105 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

