Signata (SATA) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.54 Million

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Signata has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Signata has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $4,194.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00059042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.17 or 0.00910422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00097309 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00042993 BTC.

Signata is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,834,478 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

