Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

SLAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, restated a neutral rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $157.17 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

