Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 157,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $833.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

