SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILV. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,968,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after acquiring an additional 149,937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 35.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 29.4% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 372,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 84,590 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 41.2% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 61.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 65,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

SILV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 403,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,063. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.83.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

