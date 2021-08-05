Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Shares Up 1.4%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37. 283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.62% of Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

