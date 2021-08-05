Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.39. 14,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,823. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 216,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,461 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

