Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS.

NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,823. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.25. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,365,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 216,520 shares of company stock worth $7,124,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.