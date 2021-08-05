Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Trading Down 6.9% After Earnings Miss

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 121,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 197,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Singular Genomics Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

