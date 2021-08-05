SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will report $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. SITE Centers posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SITC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,412. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 176.69 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

