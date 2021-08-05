SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,000.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $795,745.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,117.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,434 shares of company stock worth $10,768,668 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SITE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.89.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $184.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $110.41 and a one year high of $206.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

