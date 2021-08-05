Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) to Issue — Dividend of $0.02

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

Shares of TSLX opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.74. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLX has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

