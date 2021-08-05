SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has increased its dividend payment by 47.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SJW Group has a payout ratio of 70.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $69.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $71.69.

SJW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

