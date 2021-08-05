Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

SKLZ opened at $12.14 on Thursday. Skillz has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.00.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skillz by 9.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Skillz by 150.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Skillz in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

