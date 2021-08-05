Skycoin Price Reaches $1.25 on Major Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $26.26 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00048981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00145389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,677.70 or 0.99519540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.78 or 0.00851109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.