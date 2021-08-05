SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

SLR Senior Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

SUNS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.49. 140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,561. The company has a market cap of $248.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.41. SLR Senior Investment has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

SUNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

