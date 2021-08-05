Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $917.00

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 917 ($11.98) and last traded at GBX 903 ($11.80), with a volume of 72913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 903 ($11.80).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 876.46.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

