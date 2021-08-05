Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $917.00

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 917 ($11.98) and last traded at GBX 903 ($11.80), with a volume of 72913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 903 ($11.80).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 876.46.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

