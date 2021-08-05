Smart MFG One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,426.00 (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $8,426.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00016625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.25 or 0.00906199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00096714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042976 BTC.

Smart MFG Profile

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 305,091,151 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

