SmartKey (SKEY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.21 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, SmartKey has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. SmartKey has a market cap of $24.88 million and $1.21 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartKey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartKey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00060996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.26 or 0.00849925 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00044361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00095125 BTC.

About SmartKey

SKEY is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.