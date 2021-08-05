Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells $218,190.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $218,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $503,230.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.49. 669,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,863. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.77 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,002,000 after purchasing an additional 419,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,129,000 after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,206,000 after buying an additional 50,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

