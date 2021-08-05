Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $490,995.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $490,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $72.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -71.77 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $80,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.