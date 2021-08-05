Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Price Target Increased to GBX 170 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 87.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,414 ($18.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,577.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,287.50 ($16.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71).

In other Smiths Group news, insider Paul Keel purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, for a total transaction of £353,750 ($462,176.64). Also, insider George Buckley purchased 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,570 ($20.51) per share, for a total transaction of £12,497.20 ($16,327.67).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.