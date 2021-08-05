Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider Paul Keel Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider Paul Keel acquired 25,000 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, for a total transaction of £353,750 ($462,176.64).

LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,419 ($18.54) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,577.54. Smiths Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,287.50 ($16.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

SMIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smiths Group to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

