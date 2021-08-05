SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Hits $8.56 on Top Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 55.3% higher against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $8.56 or 0.00021828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $335,846.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00100747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00143767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,197.56 or 0.99945360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.76 or 0.00840816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,519 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

