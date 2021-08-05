Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a $19.76 price target on Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.26, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.07. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 25.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 108,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 7.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.