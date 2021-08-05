Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of STM stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.89.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,411 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 26,292 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 225,840 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

