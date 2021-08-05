Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CAIXY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CaixaBank in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CaixaBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CaixaBank has a consensus rating of Hold.

CAIXY opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.0108 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

