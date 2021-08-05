Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.79.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.