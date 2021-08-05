SOL Capital Management CO Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.49. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $75.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69.

