SOL Capital Management CO Makes New $252,000 Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVUV. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $678,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,509,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $72.04 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $79.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20.

