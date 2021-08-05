SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Lessened by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 828,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 5.1% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $229,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Truist lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.78.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $4.53 on Thursday, hitting $288.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,206. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

