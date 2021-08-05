Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Jack W. Schuler Sells 248,115 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 248,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $282,851.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.