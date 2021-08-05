Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Sells 8,000 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance lowered its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. New Fortress Energy makes up 1.9% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance owned approximately 0.21% of New Fortress Energy worth $13,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,633,000 after purchasing an additional 871,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,817 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 29.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 315,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 70,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.08.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165 over the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.10. 572,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.62. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.