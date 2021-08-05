Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.07 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.86.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 170,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 55,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

