Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $59.28 Average Target Price from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. Barclays raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.18. 281,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,529,889. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

