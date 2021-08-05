SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 14.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 297,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,504 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 14.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 580,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after buying an additional 74,387 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.