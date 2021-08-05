SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Trimmed by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,618 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,904,000 after buying an additional 80,555 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,538,000 after buying an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,590,000 after buying an additional 205,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after buying an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $66.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,039. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

