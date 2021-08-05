Spectrum Brands (SPB) to Release Earnings on Friday

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Brands to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.81. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $54.52 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

