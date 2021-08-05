Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOY. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.09.

Shares of TOY traded up C$1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 212,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.90. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$25.15 and a 12-month high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.6810499 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

